Top 10 news: Russia will take more aggressive stance in Ukraine war, and more

Eight members on board a cargo plane died after the aircraft crashed near Kavala city in northeastern Greece. According to Greek state broadcaster ERT, the plane, Antonov An-12, was carrying weapons, including mines, to Bangladesh. In other news, an Indian airlines flight, IndiGo, travelling from Sharjah, UAE, to India's Hyderabad city had to divert to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect.

Cargo plane carrying 12-tonne ‘hazardous material’ crashes in Greece, 8 dead

Local residents noticed the plane descending while on fire at about 22:45 local time (19.45 GMT), reports BBC. According to local reports, the aircraft, which was being operated by a Ukraine-based company, was carrying a 12-tonne cargo—described as potentially dangerous.

Another Indian plane diverted to Karachi over technical defect

In a statement, the airlines said that the plane made a precautionary landing in Karachi and all the passengers are safe. According to sources from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the right engine of the aircraft had failed.

Russia will take more aggressive stance in Ukraine war, says defence minister

Taking a more aggressive stance in the ongoing Ukraine invasion, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered his forces to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of the war.

Nine people killed in separate shooting incidents in South Africa, police say

South Africa saw a spree of violence on Saturday that ended up claiming nine lives in separate shooting incidents across two provinces. Police said that four people were killed while two were injured at the Thembelihle informal settlement in the Gauteng province.

Britain prepares for temperatures 'hotter' than the Sahara Desert

As a summer heatwave wreaks havoc on forests across southwest Europe, showing no signs of abating on Sunday, parts of the continent are bracing for new temperature records early next week.

BCCI had Rs 400 million in bank when I joined and Rs 476.8 billion when I was banned, claims Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi has made a bold claim stating that he helped the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) grow its wealth by multiple folds with the help of the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2008.

Katrina Kaif's b'day pics spark dating rumours of Ileana D'Cruz & model Sebastian Laurent Michel

The picture shared by Ileana also featured Katrina's brother and model, Sebastian Laurent Michel. He visited Mumbai and Rajasthan last year to attend his sister's wedding. He resides in London, UK.

'Max' - The Marine dog who tracked down infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

While the operation was conducted by the Mexican Navy, the biggest hero of the entire mission was a six-year-old canine called Max. The female bloodhound is a part of the Mexican Marines and Max was credited by the authorities with tracking and finding Quintero in the bushes near San Simon.

UN Security Council ‘alarmed’ over Haiti violence, bars sale of small arms

The resolution, proposed by Mexico and the US on Friday, calls on UN member states to prohibit the sale of small arms, light weapons and ammunition to what it calls "non-state actors". China had proposed a full embargo on weapon sales, but it was rejected.

India administers two billion COVID-19 doses, achieves a milestone

India's ambitious mass vaccination program hit a major milestone on Sunday (July 17). Reportedly, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage breached the two billion mark. 14,800 sites conducting vaccinations on Sunday helped reach the landmark.