Nine people killed in separate shooting incidents in South Africa, police say

South Africa saw a spree of violence on Saturday that ended up claiming nine lives in separate shooting incidents across two provinces. Police said that four people were killed while two were injured at the Thembelihle informal settlement in the Gauteng province. The people were attacked while playing dice, according to the preliminary report submitted by the police officials.

"Four people were certified dead on the scene on Saturday while two people were taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds," the police told Reuters.

The other incident took place in Western Cape Province where the Khayelitsha township experienced a triple murder, Colonel Andrê Traut said according to the report.

The two other deaths happened in unrelated events – one of them being ruled as a robbery attempt.

According to the police data, there has been a steady increase in violence in South Africa and the country currently has one of the highest murder rates in the world. The latest incident was just another addition to the rising number of deaths which has been a source of major concern.

While the police have arrested eight people from the Alexandra township in Johannesburg in connection to two cases, they were unable to confirm that they were indeed involved in the killings.

Earlier, in South Africa's biggest township of Soweto, at least 21 people were killed while 16 were injured when a gunman opened fire at a tavern. It happened in the early hours of the day and the search for the culprits is still on.

