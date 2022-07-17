Cargo plane carrying 12-tonne ‘hazardous material’ crashes in Greece, residents told to stay indoors

Eight members on board a cargo plane died after the aircraft crashed near Kavala city in northeastern Greece. According to Greek state broadcaster ERT, the plane, Antonov An-12, was carrying hazardous materials.

The accident took place late on Saturday near Paleochori village in Greece when it was flying from Serbia to Jordan, officials said.

Local residents noticed the plane descending while on fire at about 22:45 local time (19.45 GMT), reports BBC.

According to local reports, the aircraft, which was being operated by a Ukraine-based company, was carrying a 12-tonne cargo—described as potentially dangerous.

According to state media reports, the cargo plane was flying from Nis airport in Serbia to Jordan’s Amman. It sought clearance for an emergency landing at nearby Kavala airport, but did not manage to reach there.

On Sunday morning, drones were deployed to survey the wreckage site out of caution. State-run TV reported that army, explosives experts and Greek Atomic Energy Commission staff have decided not to approach the site until it was deemed safe.

#BREAKING: Reported scene of Ukranian cargo plane crash in Kavala, Greece. Reports that the Antonov An-12BK lost an engine before crashing.



Unclear how many people were on-board and if the plane was carrying equipment.

pic.twitter.com/NwaVslWzaC — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 16, 2022 ×

"The (air) measurements at the moment have not shown anything but nonetheless instability in the field was observed," Lieutenant General Marios Apostolidis, of the Northern Greece Fire Brigade, told reporters.

"In other words, intense smoke and heat, as well as a white substance that we do not recognise, so a special armed forces team has to inform us what it is and whether we can enter the field."

People residing near the crash site have been advised to stay indoors and wear masks after a strong smell emanated from the crash site, according to local media reports.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital early on Sunday with breathing issues because of the toxic fumes.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE