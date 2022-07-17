Another Indian plane diverted to Karachi over technical defect, passengers aboard IndiGo fight safe

An Indian airlines flight, IndiGo, travelling from Sharjah, UAE, to Hyderabad had to divert to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect.

In a statement, the airlines said that the plane made a precautionary landing in Karachi and all the passengers are safe.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," the airline said in a release.

The authorities are examining the reported glitch, according to news agency ANI.

The Indian low-cost carrier is reportedly also planning to send a replacement aircraft to Karachi.

This is the second time an Indian airline had to make an unscheduled landing in Karachi in two weeks.

Earlier on July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi was diverted to Karachi city due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator light in the cockpit. All the 150 passengers were said to be safe.

Later a replacement flight was sent from India for Dubai. The incident drew the attention of aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), which started a probe into the matter.

Incidentally, a few days ago, technicians from IndiGo had approached aircraft manufacturer Airbus complaining that their employer was not following standard maintenance procedures, risking passengers’ safety, reports Hindustan Times newspaper.

The letter was reportedly written on July 12 by the All-India Aircraft Technicians who asked Airbus to intervene to avoid any untoward incidents.

“I request you to kindly intervene in this matter and ask the operators to share maintenance data of the past seven days,” the letter said, according to the Indian newspaper.

(With inputs from agencies)

