Katrina Kaif's b'day pics spark dating rumours of Ileana D'Cruz & model Sebastian Laurent Michel

July 16 marks Katrina Kaif's birthday. The Bollywood actress headed to the Maldives with the love of her life Vicky Kaushal and her close friends to celebrate the special day. Actress Ileana D'Cruz also reached the beachy destination to wish the 'Phone Bhoot' actress and she shared a picture from the fun celebrations on her official Instagram handle the same day.

The picture shared by Ileana also featured Katrina's brother and model, Sebastian Laurent Michel. He visited Mumbai and Rajasthan last year to attend his sister's wedding. He resides in London, UK.

Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, Sebastian, Isabelle, Anand Tiwari and Mini Mathur can also be seen in Ilena's viral post. Smiling from ear to ear, everyone in the picture seemed to be having a blast at the beach.

Rumours are rife that Ileana has been dating the UK-based model since last 6 months. According to reports, the couple often hangs out at Katrina’s old Bandra residence, at Ileana’s pad around the same part of the suburb and sometimes in London, too.

"Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake," read the caption of Ileana's post. Take a look!

Ileana D’Cruz dated photographer Andrew Kneebone for several years before parting ways and calling it quits. In the past, she has acknowledged the breakup but she likes to remain silent on why she got separated from her ex-beau.

On the movie front, Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull', co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Directed and co-written by Kookie Gulati, the movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

She will feature next in 'Unfair & Lovely', which is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Sony Pictures Films India. The film stars Randeep Hooda alongside Ileana.