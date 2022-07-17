Britain prepares for temperatures 'hotter' than the Sahara desert

As a summer heatwave wreaks havoc on forests across southwest Europe, showing no signs of abating on Sunday, parts of the continent are bracing for new temperature records early next week. In the United Kingdom currently, an amber alert is in place for almost all of England, reports Metro News. However, in just a couple of days, a red alert signifying there is a danger to life will come into force. Central England is expected to witness temperatures close to 40° Celcius, which is actually even hotter than some parts of the Sahara Desert. Last week, Britain's weather forecaster issued its first red "extreme heat" warning for areas of England. This warning will be applicable on Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19).

According to predictions, it may witness a record-breaking high temperature of 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). As per Live Science in the Shara desert, the temperature average high is 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

In Britain, the highest temperature ever measured was 38.7 Celsius (101.7 F), which was registered in Cambridge on July 25, 2019.

British Health Secretary Steve Barclay said on Saturday (July 16) that the country is preparing for impending heat waves, reported Reuters. As scorching heat sweeps the nation, officials are concerned about the consequences on people's health as well as on a healthcare system that is already under stress from the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Barclay, further precautions are being taken by the government and ambulance trusts to handle any higher demand brought on by potentially record-breaking temperatures.

Barclay said that while COVID is an "additional pressure," the government is making sure that all hospitals are using their capacity to the fullest in order to prevent unnecessary delays for patients.

