In pics: Heatwave and wildfire scorch parts of Europe and northern Africa

Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 03:32 PM(IST)

June and July are turning out to be horrid months for most of the European and northern African countries, as firefighters battle wildfires caused by this week’s heatwave. Several parts of Europe and northern Africa recorded extreme temperatures of more than 45C (113F). 

In Western Europe, which was already experiencing severe drought, the heatwave fueled fires that raged across Portugal, Spain, and parts of France. In Portugal, temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 13 in the town of Leiria, where more than 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) had burned. More than half of the country was on red alert as firefighters battled 14 active fires.

Unrelenting wildfire in Morocco

A forest ranger looks on as a wild forest fire rages near the Moroccan city of Ksar el-Kebir in the Larache region on July 15, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Dousing wildfire

A Royal Moroccan Air Force Canadair CL-415 firefighting aircraft douses a wildfire with retardant spray to extinguish a wild forest fire raging near the Moroccan city of Ksar el-Kebir in the Larache region on July 15, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Extreme weather events in Portugal

A firefighter tackles a forest fire around the village of Eiriz in Baiao, north of Portugal, on July 15, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Spain’s green jewels on fire

A helicopter is pictured from Alhaurin de la Torre over a wildfire in Sierra de Mijas mountain range in Malaga province, Spain, on July 15, 2022. More than 600 firefighters are fighting the to douse the blaze, which tore through a mountain range that ranks as one of Spain’s green jewels, a densely forested swath of land whose pine trees shelter more than 70 species of bird and one of Europe’s highest concentrations of Iberian wolves.

(Photograph:AFP)

No end in sight

A picture shows a tree burned by a wildfire in Tarascon, southeastern France, on July 15, 2022.

An investigation was opened on July 15 on a fire, now contained, which covered 1,000 hectares and burnt through at least 300 hectares of the Montagnette forest massif south of Avignon. The fire was triggered on July 14 by sparks generated on a railroad track by a passing freight train, the prefecture said.

(Photograph:AFP)

Nature's fury at full display

Evacuated people look on as they stand next to a vehicle while behind a wild forest fire rages near the Moroccan city of Ksar el-Kebir in the Larache region on July 14

(Photograph:AFP)

Taming the fire

Volunteers help to extinguish a wildfire forest fire which broke out in the Datça district of Mugla, Turkey on July 13, 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

Bleak path

Residents help to put out a fire with a hose in Mogadouro in Ourem on July 13, 2022. The fire that has been raging since the end of last week in part of the Santarem district restarted, helped by the exceptionally high temperatures, after being temporarily contained on July 11. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Navigating through fire

Firefighter airplane flies over a plume of dark smoke, due to a wildfire in a forest near Teste-de-Buch as seen from the shoreline of Arcachon, in Andernos-les-Bains, southwestern France, on July 13, 2022

(Photograph:AFP)

