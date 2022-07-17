BCCI had Rs 40 cr in bank when I joined and Rs 47,680 cr when I was banned, claims Lalit Modi

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has made a bold claim stating that he helped the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) grow its wealth by multiple folds with the help of the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2008. Modi was one of the key figures behind the inception of the world's richest cricket league in 2008 and served as the chairman of IPL from 2008 to 2010.

The former IPL chairman has been garnering the limelight on social media for the past couple of days after announcing his relationship with former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. Modi shared pictures with Sen on social media to confirm their relationship leaving social media abuzz with all sorts of reactions.

Many have also trolled the former IPL chairman, who was banned for life by BCCI in the year 2013 after he was found guilty of a total of 8 charges, including rigging bids, and taking decisions without the governing council's approval, money laundering and betting among others.

Modi recently took to Instagram to share a lengthy post hitting out at the media and trolls claiming that he was born with a 'diamond spoon' and 'never took bribe' from anyone, and neither took any favour from the government of India. In his post, Modi also made a bold claim about his stint with the BCCI stating that the Indian cricket board had Rs 40 crore (Around USD 5 million) in the bank when he had joined the organisation and Rs 47,680 crore (USD 5.9 billion approx) when he was banned.

"It's time you woke up - when I joined BCCI it had 40 crores in the bank. I joined on my birthday Nov 29 2005. Guess what was in the bank when I was banned - 47,680 crores," Modi claimed in his Instagram post.

While he played an instrumental role in starting the Indian Premier League, Modi also served as vice-president of the BCCI from 2005 to 2010. He was first suspended by the BCCI immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2010 after being accused of financial misconduct and irregularities before being banned for life by a BCCI committee in 2013.

The businessman and former IPL chairman also held the post of the President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) from 2005 to 2009 before being reappointed for one year in 2014. He is also the President and Managing Director of Modi Enterprises - his family-owned business conglomerate.