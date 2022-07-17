Pakistan captain Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record to achieve elusive feat

Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke yet another record of Virat Kohli en route to his brilliant half-century in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Babar became the fastest Asian batter to complete the milestone of 10,000 runs in international cricket surpassing Kohli to the elusive feat.

Babar achieved the milestone during Pakistan's first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing Galle Test against Sri Lanka. One of the best batters in the present era, Babar has taken 228 innings to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket and is the fastest Asian batter to achieve the feat.

He surpassed Kohli, who held the record previously having completed 10,000 international runs in 232 innings. Babar also left behind some of the legends of the game like Sunil Gavaskar, Javed Miandad and Sourav Kohli to become the fastest Asian to achieve the feat.

Fastest Asian batters to reach 10000 runs in international cricket (in terms of innings)

Babar Azam - 228

Virat Kohli - 232

Sunil Gavaskar - 243

Javed Miandad - 248

Sourav Ganguly - 253

Babar has been one of the consistent performers for Pakistan across formats over the last few years and has already established his credentials as one of the best in the world. He turned out to be the saviour for his team yet again during their first innings against Sri Lanka after spinner Prabath Jayasuriya ran through the Pakistani batting line-up with a five-wicket haul.

Babar held strong as Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals on the other end. The Pakistan skipper notched up a gritty fifty and is edging towards a well-deserved century in the game. However, Pakistan have only one wicket left and it remains to be seen if Babar will be able to reach the triple-figure mark.

While he is the fastest Asian to complete the milestone of 10,000 runs in international cricket, West Indies legend Viv Richards tops the overall list of batters who have been fastest to the feat. Richards completed the milestone in 206 innings followed by South African great Hashim Amla, who took 217 innings to reach 10,000 international runs.

Fastest Player to reach 10000 runs in international cricket (in terms of innings

Viv Richards - 206

Hashim Amla - 217

Brian Lara - 220

Joe Root - 222

Babar Azam - 228