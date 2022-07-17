Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma respond after Kevin Pietersen sends message of support to former India captain

Virat Kohli has been receiving messages of support from all corners amid criticism over his poor form for Team India. Kohli has struggled for consistency across formats and has not been able to notch up big scores. He has not scored an international century since November 2019 and is on the verge of completing 1,000 days without scoring a ton for Team India.

Kohli had an average campaign for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 following which he was rested from the T20I series against South Africa at home. Kohli was expected to spark a turnaround with the willow in India's ongoing tour of England but he has failed to fire once again.

The batting maestro, who used to score centuries for fun at one stage in his career, has so far managed only 59 runs in his last five innings for India across formats against England amid questions over his spot in India's T20I team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

Also Read: 70 tons is no small feat, don't understand how could people think about dropping Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar

"Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back," wrote Pietersen in a post on Instagram.

Kohli took notice of Pietersen's post and responded by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section. His wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also reacted to Pietersen's post for her husband and posted a heart emoji in the comments section.

Also Read: Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam's tweet after Pakistan skipper lends support amid his lean patch

After failing to make an impact in the 2nd ODI against England in Nottingham where he was dismissed for 16 runs, Kohli will be eager to shut down his critics by notching up a big knock in the third and final ODI against the hosts on Sunday (July 17).