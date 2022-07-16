Virat Kohli responds to Babar Azam's tweet after Pakistan skipper lends support amid his lean patch

Senior India batter Virat Kohli acknowledged Pakistan captain Babar Azam's tweet extending support to him amid his ongoing lean patch for Team India. Kohli thanked Babar for his message and wished him to 'keep shining and rising' after he tweeted out to lend support to the Indian superstar. Kohli has been facing criticism from all corners over his poor form with the willow for the Indian team.

The former India skipper was expected to spark a turnaround in the team's ongoing tour of England but has failed to deliver once again. Kohli has been struggling to score runs consistently in international cricket for a while now and has not scored a century for the Indian team since November 2019.

His recent failure in the ongoing tour of England even led to several experts and former cricketers questioning his spot in the Indian T20I side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year. Amid criticism from all corners, Kohli received support from Babar, who backed him to bounce back strongly from his lean patch.

"This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli," Babar wrote in a tweet on Friday. Not many had expected it, but Kohli responded to the tweet from the Pakistan skipper and thanked him for his support. "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," Kohli wrote replying to Babar.

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022 ×

Also Read: From Rohit to Babar: How cricket fraternity has reacted to Virat Kohli's poor form

The heartwarming exchange between Babar and Kohli despite the rivalry between India and Pakistan left many fans in awe of the two superstars on social media. While Kohli is currently in England with the rest of the Indian squad, Babar is leading Pakistan in the first Test of their ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Also Read: 1,000 days without an international century? Can Kohli avoid unwanted feat in 3rd ODI against England

Kohli's recent struggles have been well documented as he has failed to score runs at the same consistency that the Indian batting maestro was once known for. He has not scored a century for India across formats since November 2019 and is on the verge of going 1,000 days without an international ton if he fails to bring an end to the drought in the third and final ODI between India and England in Manchester on Sunday (July 17).