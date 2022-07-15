From Rohit Sharma to Babar Azam: How cricket fraternity has reacted to Virat Kohli's poor form

2) Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil told ABP News recently, "Play in-form players when you have loads of options. You can't just go by reputation, but you have to look for current form. You can be an established player but that doesn't mean that you will be given chances even if you fail five games in a row. If world No. 2 Test bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then your No. 1 batter can also be dropped."

His comments created quite a stir in world cricket. Former Indian selector Sarandeep Singh also reacted and told Times Now, "What are the selectors doing to understand where is his batting going wrong? He shouldn't be dropped. Everybody knows his capabilities and his potential. He can single-handedly win you World Cups."

He also opined on selectors' call of resting Kohli for the upcoming WI ODIs and stated, "Why is he being given rest then? What is this illogical way of selecting players? He plays one series then rest and then he plays another series. Make him play if he is not performing, that's the only way for him coming back to form."

Kapil once again discussed Kohli on the same news channel after the former Indian skipper was rested for the West Indies T20Is, in the Caribbean island, during the squad announcement on Thursday (July 14). "I can't say a big player like Virat Kohli should be dropped. He is a very big player. If you have said that he has been rested to give him respect then there's no harm in that," he opined.

(Photograph:AFP)