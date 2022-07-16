1,000 days without an international century? Can Virat Kohli avoid unwanted feat in 3rd ODI against England

Indian superstar Virat Kohli has witnessed one of the worst possible dips in his career as he continues to struggle with the willow across formats in international cricket. Kohli's form has been far from best over the past couple of years as the batting maestro has failed to churn out runs consistently. One of the best batters of the present era, Kohli was once unstoppable with the bat and was scoring centuries for fun.

However, little did the Indian cricket fans know he would go without scoring one for over two years. Kohli's last international century for India came during the team's first-ever pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh in November 2019. He has since failed to reach the triple-figure mark in any format of the game.

Kohli now stands on the cusp of achieving an unwanted feat amid his lean patch as he might go 1,000 days without scoring a hundred. The former Indian captain scored his last hundred on November 23, 2019, and has already gone 960 days without scoring a century in international cricket.

Kohli will be aiming to bring an end to his century drought when India lock horns with England in the third and final ODI of the ongoing three-match series. If he fails to end the deadlock in the third ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester, Kohli will go 1,000 days without an international century as he has been rested from India's upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies.

Kohli will only return to action during the Asia Cup which is scheduled to kick off on August 27. If the senior Indian batter fails to score a ton in the 3rd ODI against England, he will go more than 1,000 days without an international century for the Men in Blue.

The 33-year-old has not enjoyed the best of outings in the ongoing England tour of India so far. He has so far managed scores of 11, 20, 1,11 and 16 in his last five innings across formats and has flopped so far in England.

If Kohli manages to bounce back and score a ton in the final 3rd ODI, he will equal Ricky Ponting's record of 2nd most centuries in international cricket after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the charts with 100 centuries to his name.