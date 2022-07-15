'He has got to find his way and....' - BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly reacts to Virat Kohli's poor form

Virat Kohli has been making the headlines due to his poor returns with the bat. While his century-drought continues, since late 2019, the right-hander is now even struggling to cross the fifty-run mark in India's ongoing tour of England.

In the Edgbaston Test, Kohli returned with scores of 11 and 20. He was rested for the T20I series opener before he returned for the last two games, scoring 1 and 11, respectively. In the first ODI, Kohli was not part of the playing XI due to groin injury before he made a comeback in the second and penultimate ODI, at Lord's on Thursday (July 14), where he only managed a 25-ball 16 in Men in Blue's moderate 247-run chase.

Before the 2nd ODI, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly opined on Kohli's poor run of form and lavished praise on the former Indian captain.

BCCI chief Ganguly has, thus, backed Kohli to come good very soon. “Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn’t happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that,” said the former Indian skipper while speaking to news agency ANI.

A lot of former cricketers, such as Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad, have now even questioned Kohli's place in the Indian team. In this regard, the 50-year-old Ganguly said, "These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That’s part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game."

It will be interesting to see if Kohli delivers with the bat in India's third and final ODI against England, on Sunday (July 17) in Manchester.