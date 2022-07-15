'This too shall pass' - Babar Azam wins hearts with his tweet for Virat Kohli, backs him to end lean patch

While world cricket remains busy in comparing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, undoubtedly two of the greatest batters in the modern era, Babar won hearts with his tweet for Kohli, who has been under-fire due to his low returns with the bat.

After Kohli got out for 16 (25) in Rohit Sharma & Co.'s 100-run defeat versus England in the 2nd ODI, on Thursday (July 14) at Lord's, Babar took to his official Twitter handle and shared a sweet message for the former Indian captain. Here's what he wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay strong.

#ViratKohli"

For the unversed, Kohli hasn't been in form for a long time. While his century-drought continues, with his last triple-figure knock coming in late 2019, the 33-year-old hasn't crossed the fifty-run mark for India across formats since February 18, 2022. One can argue that India haven't played a lot and Kohli has also been rested several times, however, he has looked a pale shadow of himself for quite some time. In IPL 2022, he struggled for his 341 runs, at a strike-rate of 115.98, with only two fifties whereas in the ongoing England tour, he has so far had scores of 11, 20, 1, 11, and 16, respectively.

Thus, Babar -- who has been in terrific form in all formats of late -- extended support to Kohli, winning hearts on social media. The two will come against one another in the forthcoming India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup, in Sri Lanka, and also in this year's T20 World Cup where the Asian neighbours will kick off their respective campaigns against each other, in October 24 at MCG, Melbourne.