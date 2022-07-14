Want Babar Azam to score 3,000-4,000 more runs than Virat Kohli in every format, states Imam-ul-Haq

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two of the biggest batters in modern-day cricket. While there's no doubting that Kohli's form has gone down considerably in the last few years, Babar has been making heads turn with his consistency across formats.

If overall numbers are compared, Babar is way behind Kohli due to the lesser number of years in international cricket. At present, Babar has 9,979 runs whereas Kohli's tally is 23,693 with 70 hundreds overall. Meanwhile, Babar has 24 centuries under his belt. However, the 27-year-old Pakistan captain is miles ahead of Kohli in terms of current form. Thus, Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq made a glaring remark while comparing Kohli and Babar. The southpaw was quick to point out that Kohli is a legend, however, he wants his best friend and captain to end with 3,000-4,000 more runs than the Indian star batter after the end of his international career.

“Virat Kohli is a legend and there’s no doubt about that. If someone has played 240 plus matches and someone 80, then you can’t compare them. If you compare their careers right now, then Babar is way ahead, but as my best friend and captain of Pakistan, I want him to break plenty of Kohli’s records," pointed out the dashing opener during an interview on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

“But right now, I can’t understand the comparisons. One has more than 10,000 runs. Yes, at the end of their careers, I want Babar to score 3 to 4 thousand runs more than Kohli in every format,” Imam added.

At present, Babar-led Pakistan is gearing up for their two-match Test series versus Sri Lanka in the Island nation. On the other hand, Kohli-starrer India is playing a three-match ODI series versus hosts England.