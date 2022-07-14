'Shaheen is...': Ex-Pakistan skipper responds to claims of Jasprit Bumrah being best bowler across formats

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on fire in the first ODI between India and England, at The Oval, London on Tuesday (July 12). During the three-match ODI series opener, Bumrah returned with 6 for 19 as he single-handedly wreaked havoc as Jos Buttler & Co. were dismissed for a paltry 110 in 25.4 overs before India chased down the target with ten wickets in hand.

After Bumrah's heroics, he reclaimed the No. 1 spot in ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers. He had lost the top spot to New Zealand seamer Trent Boult in February 2020, however, the Indian pace spearhead is back at the top with many former cricketers hailing him to be the best bowler across formats. Former England captain-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain lavished praise on Bumrah and termed him the best all-format bowler at present times. In this regard, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt also joined the bandwagon and responded to the recent claim.

"See, Shaheen (Afridi) hasn't played as much cricket but he is among the very best. He is no less than him (Bumrah). In fact, Shaheen, with experience, will only get better, and then he has more pace and offers a different angle. See, both are world cricket's finest and watching them bowl is an exciting experience. It's great fun to watch both Bumrah and Shaheen perform, and the way they bowl with the new ball, it feels as if a wicket can go down at anytime. You don't get this feeling watching any other bowler," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

While Butt praised Shaheen, he acknowledged that he doesn't have much experience -- like Bumrah -- at the international level. However, he was quick to point out that the left-arm seamer has created a lot of impact at the highest level since his debut in 2018.

At present, Bumrah has 128 Test, 119 ODI, and 69 T20Is scalps. On the other hand, Shaheen has accounted for 95, 62 and 47 victims in 24 Tests, 32 ODIs and 40 T20Is, respectively.