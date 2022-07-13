'You decide': England captain Jos Buttler irked by reporter's question on Jasprit Bumrah after 6-wicket haul

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on the England batting line-up as India thrashed the hosts by ten wickets in the 1st ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Tuesday (July 12). Bumrah was on fire with the ball as he ran through the English batting line-up and returned with his career-best ODI figures of 6/19 in his 7.2 overs. It was an exceptional spell from Bumrah, who single-handedly dismantled England.

Bumrah got rid of England opener Jason Roy on a duck to draw the first blood for India in the match before dismissing the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, David Willey and Brydon Carse to complete his six-wicket haul as England were skittled out for a paltry 110 runs.

Former England captain Nasser Hussian heaped praise on Bumrah during commentary and called him the best all-format bowler in the world. England captain Jos Buttler was asked about Hussain's comment on Bumrah by a reporter during the post-match presser after his team's loss.

Buttler went on to praise Bumrah before being left irked by the reporter's repeated question about the Indian pacer.

"There's no doubt that he's a fantastic bowler. He's been one of the leading bowlers in the world for a number of years now. And it looks like he's going from strength to strength. That's the great challenge of playing against India, you get to face these fantastic bowlers and batsmen," said Buttler when the reporter asked him to share his views on Hussain's 'best all-format bowler' comment for Bumrah.

"That's why you want to play international cricket to challenge yourself against the best. No doubt he's one of the best and we look forward to the challenge again on Thursday to try and get the better of him," he added.

However, the reporter was not satisfied with Buttler's answer to his query and asked him once again if he meant Bumrah is the best or one of the best in the world. Buttler was left irked by the second question and told the reporter to decide that himself.

"But you still didn't answer my question, is he the best or he's one of the best?" - the reporter asked Buttler. "You decide," responded the England captain leaving the reporters in the press conference in splits.

Talking about the game, after bundling out England for a low-key score of 110 runs, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made light work of the run-chase at the Kennington Oval in London. Rohit scored unbeaten 76 while Dhawan scored unbeaten 31 to help India chase down the target comfortably with ten wickets to spare.