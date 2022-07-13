WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara turns leg-spinner for Sussex, takes over bowling duties in county cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara has returned to county cricket and is currently playing for his team Sussex in the English domestic circuit after representing India in the one-off fifth Test against England at Edgbaston earlier this month. Pujara was part of the Indian team which lost the rescheduled Test by 7 runs to draw the series 2-2 against the hosts.

As Pujara made his comeback for Sussex in their clash against Leicestershire, the star batter decided to roll over his arm and bowl some leg-spin for his team. Sussex shared a video on their social media accounts of Pujara bowling against the Leicestershire batters during their innings on Wednesday.

Pujara bowled one over during the game and conceded 8 runs off it without taking a wicket. It was a rare occasion as Pujara refrains from bowling too often in both international and domestic cricket. While he has bowled 41.5 overs in first-class cricket with six wickets to his name, the Indian batter has bowled just one over in Tests for Team India.

The video of Pujara's bowling in the county game for Sussex has left many Indian cricket fans in awe of the senior batter as they have rarely seen him bowl. Pujara had earlier scored 46 runs with the bat for Sussex during their first innings to help his team post a big total of 588 runs on the board.

Pujara had joined Sussex earlier this year after he went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. He had also been dropped from the Indian Test team and the county stint proved to be a game-changer for the right-hand batter as he managed to bounce back to form and went on to pile on 720 runs in just 8 innings for Sussex.

He managed to make his comeback to the Indian Test team on the basis of his performances in county cricket and was part of India's playing XI for the one-off fifth Test against England where he notched up a half-century in the second innings. Pujara will continue to play for Sussex for the upcoming few months as India's next Test assignment is in September this year.