Indian skipper Rohit Sharma surpasses Kane Williamson to achieve rare feat in 1st ODI against England

India thrashed England by ten wickets in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12) to get off to a winning start in the three-match series. Jasprit Bumrah ran riot with the ball as he picked up a six-wicket haul to dismantle the England batting line-up after the hosts lost the toss and were asked to bat first in the game. Bumrah picked up a six-wicket haul to return with the best figures by an Indian bowler in England in ODIs.

England were bundled out for a paltry 110 before Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front during the run-chase and played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 76 off 58 balls. He was well supported by Shikhar Dhawan, who remained unbeaten on 31 off 54 balls as the opening duo chased down the target inside just 18.4 overs.

Rohit's 76-run knock was laced with six fours and five sixes and it helped the Indian captain surpass New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to achieve a rare feat in ODIs. The Hitman has now become the highest run-getter in England as a visiting batter in ODIs, pipping Williamson on the elite list.

Rohit now has 1411 runs in 25 ODI innings in England which is the highest number of runs scored by any visiting batter in the country in the fifty-over format. Williamson is at the second spot with 1393 runs in 23 innings. Rohit also broke a plethora of other records during the game with his impressive half-century.

Rohit and Dhawan put on an unbeaten stand of 114 runs in the game to propel India to a comprehensive victory and etch their name into record books. The duo became only the 4th opening pair in the world to score over 5,000 runs together in ODIs.

Rohit now also has the most number of half-centuries by a visiting batter in ODIs in England. He has scored a total of seven fifties in the country which is the highest by any visiting batter in England. The Hitman also completed the milestone of hitting 250 sixes in ODIs during his enthralling knock to become the first Indian to achieve the feat.