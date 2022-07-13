'That will stay with me forever': Brett Lee reveals Virat Kohli's special gesture for his son

Indian skipper Virat Kohli might be one of the fiercest competitors on the pitch but he remains a calm and composed character off the field. Kohli rarely disappoints his fans and is often seen obliging for pictures and autographs with them. One of the best batters of the current era, Kohli once came up with a special gesture for Australian legend Brett Lee's son, who is a huge fan of the Indian star.

Lee recently opened up on an incident from the past when a special gesture from Kohli for his son touched his heart. Lee recalled he was commentating during a Test match in India when he met with Kohli and the duo spoke about a range of things from their rivalry in cricket to life in general.

Lee told Kohli during the interaction that his son Preston was a fan of him and that he was his favourite player. Kohli sent a Test shirt for Lee's son Preston which was signed under his name. The Australian legend reveals the shirt gifted to his son by Kohli still hangs up in his room.

Also Read: After missing series opener, Virat Kohli likely to skip 2nd ODI with injury concerns - Report

"One special moment that will stay with me forever was when India were playing a Test match in India. I was commentating on the field and I saw Kohli out in the middle. We were talking, laughing and sharing moments about the times we have played against each other," Lee said in a video shared on his official YouTube channel.

"I said 'my son Preston thinks you are the best thing in slice, already loves you and you're his favourite player'. He was like, really? I said, yeah he loves your cover drive. After the Test match finished, I was presented with a Test shirt: VK captain and Kohli had signed an address to Preston. To this day, the shirt hangs up in his room," he recalled.

Lee and Kohli didn't fce each other much as the Australian great was in the final lap of his career when Kohli was breaking on to the scene. However, the duo did came across each other on a few ocassions and managed to get the better of each other.

Also Read: ENG vs IND: Hitman on a roll! Rohit Sharma breaks plethora of records in 1st ODI

Kohli is currently in England with the Indian team and has been enduring a lean patch for a while now. He has struggled to score runs consistently and his spot in the T20I side has been questioned by several former cricketers and experts. However, Kohli has been backed by the Indian team management and will be hopeful of bouncing back soon.