ENG vs IND: Hitman on a roll! Rohit Sharma breaks plethora of records in 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma had a memorable outing in the first ODI between India and England, at The Oval, London on Tuesday (July 12). Rohit didn't put a foot wrong as he won the toss and asked Jos Buttler-led England to bowl first.

Riding on Jasprit Bumrah's 6 for 19, India dismissed England for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs and later rode on skipper Rohit's 58-ball 76, studded with 6 fours and 5 sixes, to take India to a mammoth ten-wicket win. During the series opener, Rohit also broke a plethora of records.

250 ODI sixes: Rohit became the first-ever Indian to go past the 250-sixes mark in the format during the series opener at the Kennington Oval, London.

Most 50-plus ODI scores by a visiting batter in England: Following his unbeaten knock, Rohit also achieved the record of hitting most ODI fifties among visiting batters in England. He has seven hundreds and equal number of fifties in the format in England.

ALSO READ | ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's mammoth six hits young spectator, halts play briefly - WATCH

Most 50+ scores as an opener: Rohit now has the most 50+ scores (60) in the first 145 innings as an ODI opener, going past Hashim Amla (56) and Shikhar Dhawan (52).

Most ODI sixes in last 5 years: Rohit, who hit 5 sixes in the first ODI, strengthened his lead at the top of the list of batters with maximum ODI sixes in the last 5 years. Hitman (126) is followed by Chris Gayle (93) and Jonny Bairstow (79) in the elite list.

After the easy win for India, captain Rohit said at the post-match presentation, "Looking at the overhead conditions and the pitch, the toss was a right call to make. We used the conditions upfront really well. We never worry about the conditions because we have got the guys who can just come out and use those conditions. There was some swing and seam upfront and we exploited them well. When you play in such conditions, you have to understand the assistance and have field placements accordingly. We knew our bowlers could swing the ball both ways and hence had that kind of field."