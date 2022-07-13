ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's mammoth six hits young spectator, halts play briefly - WATCH

India faced England in the ODI series opener at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday (July 12). After clinching the three T20Is, 2-1, Rohit Sharma-led India carried on with the momentum and hammered Jos Buttler & Co. by ten wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the process.

Opting to bowl first, everything clicked for India as they quickly reduced England to 26 for 5 before bundling them out for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah returning with a fine 6 for 19. In reply, openers Rohit (56-ball 76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) remained unbeaten as their unbroken 114-run stand completed the formalities for the visitors, in 18.4 overs.

During the run-chase, Rohit looked in command and was in full flow from the word go. During his unbeaten knock at The Oval, one of the Indian captain's six hit a young spectator in the crowd, resulting in the proceedings coming to a halt briefly. Here's the video of the incident which left Rohit and the other players worried before medical attention was provided to the youngster:

"It seems someone in the crowd may have gotten hit by this six from Rohit Sharma. Fingers crossed… nobody is hurt," said England's Michael Atherton. Ravi Shastri then added: "Yes, looks that way. The way Rohit is looking towards that area, he might have got the message it's probably hit someone". Fortunately, no serious damage was done to the young girl.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "Looking at the overhead conditions and the pitch, the toss was a right call to make. We used the conditions upfront really well. We never worry about the conditions because we have got the guys who can just come out and use those conditions. There was some swing and seam upfront and we exploited them well. When you play in such conditions, you have to understand the assistance and have field placements accordingly. We knew our bowlers could swing the ball both ways and hence had that kind of field."