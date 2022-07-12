ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah wreaks havoc, achieves massive feat by an Indian bowler in 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma-led India have squared off against England in the three-match ODI series opener at Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday (July 12). After winning the three T20Is, 2-1, Rohit & Co. won the toss and had no hesitancy in bowling first with conditions favourable for swing and seam on a green surface.

In quick time, England was 26 for 5 and got dismissed for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs -- dismissed for their lowest ever score in ODIs against the Men in Blue. All the Indian pacers wreaked havoc but Jasprit Bumrah made the maximum noise with pace and movement to return with his best-ever bowling figures in the format, i.e. 6 for 19 (second five-fer overall). In addition, Bumrah scripted history by ending with the best-ever ODI bowling figures by an Indian in England.

Best ODI figures in England

7/36 Waqar Younis Pak v Eng Leeds 2001

7/51 Winston Davis WI v Aus Leeds 1983

6/14 Gary Gilmour Aus v Eng Leeds 1975

6/19 Jasprit Bumrah Ind v Eng The Oval 2022

Bumrah joined the six-wickets club among Indians, including the likes of Stuart Binny, Anil Kumble, Ashish Nehra and Co. Overall, he now has the third-best bowling figures by an Indian in the 50-over format overall.

Best ODI figures for India

6/4 Stuart Binny v Ban Mirpur 2014

6/12 Anil Kumble v WI Kolkata 1993

6/19 Jasprit Bumrah v Eng The Oval 2022

6/23 Ashish Nehra v Eng Durban 2003

6/25 Kuldeep Yadav v Eng Nottingham 2018

While Bumrah returned with a six-fer, Mohammed Shami returned with 3 for 31 whereas Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with a wicket. None of the English batters looked comfortable in the middle with skipper Jos Buttler (30), Moeen Ali (14), David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) being the only four crossing the double digits. Meanwhile, as many as four batters were dismissed for a duck.