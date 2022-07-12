'Tell me any company whose CEO or MD get so much off' - Sunil Gavaskar opines on BCCI's 'rest' policy

BCCI's rest policy has become a major talking point in the Indian cricket fraternity. While injury and Covid concerns have been a reason for India having as many as six captains in 2022 so far, the constant change in team and leadership has also been due to two teams playing simultaneously -- which was the case during the Ireland tour and the national side's ongoing trip to England.

With India's cricketing calendar being quite hectic, as is the case usually, the BCCI selection committee has also rested star players at regular intervals, leaving many former cricketers miffed. The latest to join the bandwagon is Little Master Sunil Gavaskar. The former Indian opener-turned-commentator feels players shouldn't be given rest so frequently, especially for T20I series.

"See I do not agree with this concept of players resting. Not at all. 'You don't take rest during IPL, then why ask for it while playing for India? I don't agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest. There are only 20 overs in an innings in T20. That does not take any toll on your body. In Test matches, the mind and the body take a toll, I get that. But I don't think there is much problem in T20 cricket,"said Gavaskar on Sports Tak.

"I honestly feel that the BCCI needs to look into this concept of rest. All the Grade A cricketers have received very good contracts. They receive payment for every match. Tell me if there is any company whose CEO, or MDs get so much time off? I feel that if Indian cricket is to become more professional, a line needs to be drawn."

ALSO READ | You can't rest in IPL but want to rest when you play for India: Sunil Gavaskar slams Team India stars

"If you want to be rested, you need to reduce your guarantees. Then you take rest, because you don't want to play. But how can anyone say that I don't want to play for the Indian team. Which is why I do not agree to the concept," Gavaskar added.

India's ODI series versus hosts England, which gets underway on July 12 (Tuesday), will be followed by a three-match 50-over series versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island. Hence, regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won't be part of the squad, along with some other star players, but are expected to be a part of the five T20Is versus the two-time winners which follows suit.