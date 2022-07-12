'Go back to domestic cricket...' - Former India stumper gives his take amid Virat Kohli's form struggles

Virat Kohli remains a huge topic of discussion in world cricket with him not performing upto his usual standards at the international level. While his century-drought continues since late 2019, the 33-year-old had a rusty IPL 2022 -- ending with only 341 runs at a strike rate of 115.98 -- and has flopped so far in India's tour of England.

In the one-off Test against Ben Stokes & Co., in Edgbaston, Kohli returned with scores of 11 and 20 before he only managed 1 and 11 in the last two T20Is in the recently-concluded bilateral series. Thus, his form remains a cause of concern for Team India ahead of this year's T20 World Cup -- to be held in Australia in October-November.

Many former cricketers and experts of the game have opined on Kohli's form and how he can regain his touch. In this regard, former Indian stumper Syed Kirmani joined the bandwagon and has asked the former Indian to return to domestic cricket.

Speaking on India Today, Kirmani said that the selectors need to make that tough call and ask Kohli to go back to the domestic circuit and then stage his return. "Obviously, there is so much of competition in this current era. If you are not performing in a few innings, irrespective of however experienced you might be, the selection committee takes a call and says, 'That’s it. Go back to domestic cricket, come back to form and then we will see if we can fit you back into the Indian team'. Don't see why that can't apply to Virat Kohli."

On the other hand, former India leggie Amit Mishra pointed out, "We can say that he is not in form currently but he has created such a reputation, has performed so much and won so many games that it is important to back him. As a player, he is a match-winner and has always stepped up to the occasion in difficult circumstances. Like junior, sometimes seniors also need the same support. So keep that faith and make sure he does not lose that confidence."

At present, Kohli isn't part of Rohit Sharma-led India's playing XI for the ongoing ODI series versus England, in London. The right-hander is out of action due to a slight niggle and is being monitored.