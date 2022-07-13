ENG vs IND: After missing series opener, Virat Kohli likely to skip 2nd ODI with injury concerns - Report

Rohit Sharma-led India demolished England by ten wickets to win the 1st ODI, of the three-match series, at The Oval, London on Tuesday (July 12). India were on top from the word go, after opting to bowl first, as Jasprit Bumrah's 6 for 19 rattled England for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs, and later captain Rohit's 58-ball 76 not out propelled India to a mammoth ten-wicket win, in 18.4 overs.

While everything clicked for India, the Indian cricket fans missed Virat Kohli who was out of action due to a groin injury. As per a report in ANI, the 33-year-old Kohli is yet to recover from the injury. Thus, he can be ruled out of the second and the penultimate ODI as well. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't made an official announcement yet, and the board is likely to wait till the last moment before releasing an official statement. Even in the ODI series opener, the board waited until the toss to confirm Kohli's unavailability.

Kohli's absence, thus, remains a huge blow for the Indian team. For the unversed, the former Indian captain hasn't played a 50-over game since the national side's three-match ODI series versus West Indies, held early this year. The home series was also India's last in the format as the focus has primarily been on the shortest format with the T20 World Cup to be held later this year, in Australia.

Kohli has so far had a forgettable tour of England, with scores of 11, 20, 1 and 11 in the Edgbaston Test and last two T20Is, respectively. He will, thus, be eager to sign off with a big score in the third ODI, provided he misses the second match and finally regains fitness before the tour finale.