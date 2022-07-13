Bharat Army's epic response wins the internet after Barmy Army claims Virat Kohli was dropped for 1st ODI

Bharat Army's epic response wins the internet after Barmy Army trolls Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli wasn't part of India's playing XI, which raised several eyebrows. While he was out due to a slight niggle, Barmy Army trolled him before Bharat Army had the last laugh:

Rohit Sharma-led India played England in the ODI series opener at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday (July 12). The visitors demolished the hapless Jos Buttler-led side and won the game by ten wickets, with less than 50 overs being bowled overall, to take a 1-0 lead in the process.

While Jasprit Bumrah (6 for 19) and skipper Rohit (58-ball 76 not out) were exceptional for the Men in Blue, Md Shami and Prasidh Krishna were also among the wickets whereas Shikhar Dhawan played a sedate knock to stitch an unbeaten 114-run opening stand with his captain. Speaking of Virat Kohli, whose form remains a cause of concern, the 33-year-old former skipper wasn't part of India's playing XI due to a slight niggle. Thus, the England fan club, i.e. the Barmy Army took this as a chance to troll Kohli. 

However, Bharat Army -- Indian counterparts -- were quick to respond and trolled the Barmy Army in an epic manner. Here's the banter which caught the attention of many on the social media platform Twitter:

Opting to bowl first, on a pitch favourable for swing and seam, Rohit-led India were right on the money from the word go. Bumrah's early blows reduced England to 26 for 5 and their innings went nowhere as the home side were dismissed for a paltry 110 -- dismissed for their lowest ever score in ODIs against the Men in Blue -- in 25.2 overs with Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone not opening their respective accounts.

In reply, India ended the formalities in 18.4 overs with ten wickets to spare. The second and penultimate ODI will be held on Thursday (July 14) at Lord's, London.

