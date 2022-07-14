WI T20Is: No Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as R Ashwin, KL Rahul return in Rohit Sharma-led squad

After much wait, the BCCI selection committee -- headed by Chetan Sharma -- has named the India T20I squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies, which commences on July 22. While the tour will kick off with three ODIs, where Shikhar Dhawan will lead a second-stringed side, regular captain Rohit Sharma will return to take charge of the side during the five T20Is.

The five T20Is will start from July 29 as the selection committee announced a strong 18-member squad, sans Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. A lot was said and written about Kohli and whether he should be skipping series despite his poor form, however, he has not been named along with premier pacer Bumrah. The duo have been rested, as per PTI, nonetheless, there is no such mention in the BCCI release and tweet.

Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.



*Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022 ×

The squad also sees the return of regular white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul, who isn't part of the England tour due to an injury. However, Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion is subject to fitness. Veteran spinner R Ashwin has made a comeback in the T20I line-up whereas Yuzvendra Chahal has been overlooked. Chahal was in-form during IPL 2022 and even returned as the Player-of-the-Match in one of the two T20Is versus Ireland. In the England T20Is, he bowled six overs and returned with four scalps, at an economy of 7.

Among other absentees, Umran Malik is also not part of the squad, after missing out on being part of the WI ODIs as well. Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan and Avesh Khan have been retained whereas Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, etc. have also been included.

