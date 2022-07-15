WATCH: 'Why is it happening?' - Rohit Sharma on talks regarding under-fire Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli once again had a disappointing outing with the bat during Rohit Sharma-led India's 100-run loss at the hands of England in the second and penultimate ODI, on Thursday (July 14) at Lord's. After Indian bowlers once again did a fine job and dismissed Jos Buttler & Co. for 246, many expected the Indian batters to come to the party and help visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

However, none of the Indian batters played a long inning to take the team forward in the chase as they fell for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs. Talking about Kohli -- whose last fifty for India came in mid-February this year and his century-drought continues since late 2019 -- the No. 3 batter struck some wondeful boundaries before falling for a 25-ball 16, off David Willey. Thus, skipper Rohit was asked about Kohli in the post-match presser and the 35-year-old has backed his predecessor once again. For the unversed, Rohit looked puzzled by yet another question on Kohli's form, however, he carried on to share his thoughts.

Reporter: "Virat Kohli ke baare me inti baat ho rahi hai?" (So much is being talked about Kohli)

Rohit Sharma: "Kyon ho rahi hai, matlab mujhe samajh me nhi aata hai? Yaar matlab bande ne itne run banaye hai, mujhe to samajh nahi aa raha form pe discussion kyun ho rhi hai. (Why is it happening, I do not understand? Someone who has made so many runs is being questioned over his form. I don't understand this). Here's the video:

Rohit further pointed out that a player of a calibre of Kohli doesn't need any assurance and stressed that form is something which will keep going up and down. "Virat Kohli is such a great batsman. He has been playing for so many years and he has won so many matches for the team. He doesn't need any reassurance. You can see quality of player, form ups & down in everyone's career. Look at how many runs he has scored & centuries scored. Look at his averages. He won many matches for India. He is great Batsman," he added.

India and England will now meet in the third and final ODI, i.e. the tour's last game, in Manchester on Saturday (July 16) with the series tied at 1-1. Will Kohli stand tall with the bat for India in the series decider? Only time will tell...