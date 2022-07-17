'Max' - The Marine dog who tracked down infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

The arrest of infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was a huge win for the Mexico authorities as he was a part of the 'FBI ten most wanted fugitive' list. Quintero was convicted of torturing and killing a United States anti-narcotics agent back in 1985 and as a co-founder of the dangerous Guadalajara cartel, he was infamous for running one of the biggest drug operations in Latin America. While the operation was conducted by the Mexican Navy, the biggest hero of the entire mission was a six-year-old canine called Max. The female bloodhound is a part of the Mexican Marines and Max was credited by the authorities with tracking and finding Quintero in the bushes near San Simon.

Also read | Nine people killed in separate shooting incidents in South Africa, police say

Born in 2016, Max weights around 78 pounds and the Mexican military said that the canine is an expert when it comes to tracking. The bloodhound was a part of the forces while conducting the capture mission and he has conducted a number of search operations with the military forces.

According to a report on Reuters, United States Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would seek Caro Quintero's immediate extradition.

Also read | Russia will take more aggressive stance in Ukraine war, says defence minister

"There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures, and murders American law enforcement. We are deeply grateful to Mexican authorities for their capture and arrest of Rafael Caro-Quintero," Garland said in a statement.

Prior to his arrest, Quintero had a bounty of $20 million – the highest for any drug trafficker in history. He is expected to face a life sentence in the US like Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera.