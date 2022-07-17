‘Alarmed’ over Haiti gang violence, UN Security Council bars sale of small arms

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution to bar weapons sales in violence-hit Haiti.

The resolution, proposed by Mexico and the US on Friday, calls on UN member states to prohibit the sale of small arms, light weapons and ammunition to what it calls "non-state actors". China had proposed a full embargo on weapon sales, but it was rejected.

It has also made provisions for sanctions in the form of travel bans and asset freezes against Haiti's gang leaders and human rights abuses.

The Caribbean island is embroiled in a bitter feud between rival gangs in the Cité Soleil near the capital Port-au-Prince. According to data by the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office in Haiti, at least 99 people have died and more than 130 injured since last week.

On Saturday, the UN said 234 people were killed or injured by gang violence between July 8 and 12.

The city’s ill-equipped and understaffed police failed to thwart the violence and the residents have been trapped in their homes, unable to go out for even food and water.

Many victims fell to stray bullets as their makeshift houses are made of sheet metal, which offers little resistance. Moreover, ambulances were unable to reach those in need, AFP news agency reported.

"Most of the victims were not directly involved in gangs and were directly targeted by gang elements," UN spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said.

Laurence further said that incidents of sexual violence are also being reported across the country.

The poorest nation has been unable to contain gang violence that erupted since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse by mercenaries a year ago.

Apart from a spike in bloodshed, Haiti has also been gripped by soaring food prices and fuel shortages.

Hundreds of protesters staged a mass demonstration demanding urgent action to restore the supply of petrol after Haiti's main fuel terminal suspended its operations during a severe wave of gang violence last week.

