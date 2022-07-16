234 dead, thousands trapped without food, water or fuel; Haiti descends into chaos and anarchy

Brutal gang violence, fuel shortages and soaring food commodity prices have brought the capital city of Port-au-Prince in Haiti to a halt. According to United Nations estimates, approximately 234 people have lost their lives or got hurt in the violence, with new reports of sexual violence also coming to light.

According to deputy mayor Jean Hislain Frederick, the violence erupted in the Cite Soleil neighbourhood of the city last week (Thursday) when two rival gangs engaged in a bloody battle amongst themselves. Soon, the violence spread around and the entire city was in flames in no time.

According to the humanitarian organisation named Medecins Sans Frontieres, more colloquially known as Doctors Without Borders, thousands of people are trapped without drinking water, food or medical care. The aid organisation has been pleading with the armed groups to spare civilians. The aid outfit is also requesting the gangs to let them reach the isolated neighbourhood of Brooklyn that has been completely disconnected from the mainstream.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for UN Human Rights Office was quoted as saying, “Most of the victims were not directly involved in gangs and were directly targeted by gang elements. We have also received new reports of sexual violence,”

Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed Barbecue, a former police officer is one of the main perpetrators and the leader of a gang named G-9. Last month, Cherizier was seen posting videos on various social media platforms to brainwash and recruit impressionable youngsters into joining his gang, whilst spreading his propaganda.

Guerre des kulunas à Port-au-Prince, en Haïti—Les « G-Pèp » & les « G-9 », 2 coalitions de gangs lourdement armés, se livrent des combats dans la capitale. Jimmy Chérizier alias Barbecue (à dr.) a même saisi des bulldozers pour raser des maisons.https://t.co/xvpI1oPh5s pic.twitter.com/CdJ436a8nU — alexengwete (@alexengwete) July 16, 2022 ×

The inaction of the law enforcement agencies has only bolstered the confidence of the gangs. United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has already issued a warning that the hunger situation was set to worsen in the city as well as the country. Large-scale migration is expected to take place as ordinary Haitians flee for neighbouring Dominican Republic or leave the Carribean for United States.

(With inputs from agencies)



