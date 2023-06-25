Top 10 news: PM Modi invites El-Sisi to G20, China supports Russia after Wagner mutiny, & more

India and Egypt share a long-standing history of friendly relations and cooperation. During his visit to Egypt, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to attend the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi in September. In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. The discussions focused on "international" issues, taking place amidst a threat from Russia's mercenary group Wagner to storm Moscow.

Meanwhile, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman firmly rebutted former US President Barack Obama's comments regarding the rights of Indian Muslims. Defending PM Modi, the minister drew attention to the military interventions that took place in Muslim-majority nations during Obama's tenure as president.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his official visit to Egypt, extended an invitation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to attend the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September this year. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra made this announcement during a press conference held after the significant bilateral meet between the leaders.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, on Sunday (June 25), in Beijing, where the two countries discussed “international” issues. This comes amid Russia’s mercenary group Wagner group’s mutinous threat to storm the capital city of Moscow, challenging President Vladimir Putin’s decades-long power over the country.

Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday responded strongly over former US President Barack Obama's remarks about the rights of Indian Muslims. Sitharaman, during a press conference held at the party headquarters in New Delhi, expressed her disagreement with Obama's comments and pointed out military actions in Muslim-majority nations during his presidency.

At least one person was killed and nine others, including one child, were injured after a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital city of Stockholm, on Sunday (June 25), as per local media reports and the police. Meanwhile, several witnesses told broadcaster SVT that the ride had partly derailed.

Japan's military considers availing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service

Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service with an eye to adopting the technology next fiscal year, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing unnamed government sources.

Al-Shabaab jihadists have killed five civilians, some by beheading, in eastern Kenya, a witness and a police source told AFP on Sunday.

The new owner of Pornhub and founder of Canadian private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners (ECP) believes that governments should stop cracking down on porn websites and instead promote sexual expression while ensuring proper age verification measures are in place. ECP founder Solomon Friedman said adult content will be "boring" similar to (legalised) cannabis, as per AFP news agency.

After revealing the news of the pregnancy in the best way possible, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's gender reveal was all things cute. On Saturday, the couple revealed that they are expecting a boy.

The heartwrenching tragedy of Oceangate’s Titan submersible has gripped the attention of the entire world. On Friday, singer Adele also paused her recent gig to talk about the catastrophic incident.