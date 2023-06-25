Sweden: At least one killed, nine injured after roller coaster accident

At least one person was killed and nine others including one child were injured after a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital city of Stockholm, on Sunday (June 25), as per local media reports and the police. Meanwhile, several witnesses told broadcaster SVT that the ride had partly derailed. What do we know about the incident so far? The incident took place at an amusement park's Jetline roller coaster. As per reports and images from the scene, several ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at Grona Lund park while the police said that the incident is under investigation.

The police have also confirmed that multiple people had been injured due to the accident and they are “emptying the park and we’ve started our investigation,” as quoted by the news agency Reuters. Meanwhile, 140-year-old amusement park Grona Lund’s website said, “A serious accident has taken place on the Jetline. We are working with the rescue services. The park is closed for now.”

Sweden’s Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand speaking about the incident said it was incomprehensible. “My thoughts are with those that were affected as well as their families and loved ones,” said Liljestrand, as per TT news agency.

The amusement park’s website also said that the steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90 kilometres per hour and a height of 30 metres and transports more than a million visitors every year. As per media reports, Jetline has been a part of the amusement park since 1988. Eyewitness accounts of the accident “There was a lot of screaming. No one knew what was going on,” Cornelia, one of the people in the park on Sunday, who had also been on the roller coaster where the incident occurred, told Sweden’s TV4.

Meanwhile, Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist who was visiting the park with her family, told SVT that she was nearby and heard a metallic noise and noticed that the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident. “My husband saw a roller coaster car with people in it falling to the ground,” Lagerstedt told SVT. She added, “My children were scared.”

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.