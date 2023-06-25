Russian diplomat in China discusses ‘international’ issues, Beijing 'supports' Moscow over Wagner mutiny

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, on Sunday (June 25), in Beijing, where the two countries discussed “international” issues. This comes amid Russia’s mercenary group Wagner group’s mutinous threat to storm the capital city of Moscow, challenging President Vladimir Putin’s decades-long power over the country. What did Russian and Chinese diplomats discuss in Beijing? In a one-line statement, on their website, the Chinese foreign ministry said Rudenko and Qin discussed the China-Russia relations as well as “international and regional issues of common concern”.



However, a statement released by the Russian foreign ministry said Beijing had backed Moscow's efforts to counter the Wagner fighters. "The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24, and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening the unity and further prosperity of Russia," said the Russian foreign ministry.

The statement was released following a meeting between China's deputy foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu and Rudenko. Russian diplomat’s visit to Beijing While it was not immediately clear when the Russian diplomat arrived in Beijing and if it was before or after the Wagner fighters threatened to storm Moscow or even in response to the apparent rebellion by heavily armed mercenaries on Friday.

China, Russia’s key ally, was yet to publicly comment on the situation that unfolded near Moscow and which Putin said threatened Russia’s very existence, prior to the Russian diplomat's vis. This comes as several countries in the West including the United States said that they would be closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed to the emerging political instability within Moscow, indicating that the armed insurrection by the Wagner mercenary group reveals Russia’s weakness.

On the other hand, countries like North Korea expressed their full support for Russia in dealing with a recent mutiny, the country’s state media reported on Sunday.

During a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora the North Korea vice foreign minister Im Chon Il “expressed firm belief that the recent armed rebellion in Russia would be successfully put down,” as quoted by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Chinese people about the Wagner mutiny “China will support Russia while stressing no interference of its internal affairs,” a prominent Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping told Reuters. Notably, as per the news agency, for Song, the rebellion has ended. “Prigozhin realises that it is difficult to achieve the desired results through this rebellion.”

Meanwhile, many Chinese citizens, as per Reuters, took to social media in support of Putin and wrote, “You can do it, Russia!” However, several reports have said that Putin’s problems will continue as he was forced to accept an amnesty deal and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s move against the Kremlin has exposed a fragility in the Russian president’s rule.

The security measures imposed under Russia’s “anti-terrorism operation” were still in place in Moscow, on Sunday. This comes as the long and ongoing tensions between the Wagner chief and the Russian military’s top brass boiled over when Prigozhin’s forces seized the base in Rostov-on-Don and were reportedly on their way to Moscow.

The Russian president called the move an act of “treason” and vowed to punish the perpetrators. However, hours later, in a surprise announcement, Prigozhin said his forces could return to base to avoid “spilling Russian blood”. Subsequently, the Kremlin announced that Putin’s former ally would leave for Belarus and Russia would not prosecute him or Wagner’s troops.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE