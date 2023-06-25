PM Modi invites Egyptian president to G20 summit during state visit to Egypt

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his official visit to Egypt, extended an invitation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to attend the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September this year. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra made this announcement during a press conference held after the significant bilateral meet between the leaders.

"Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the (Egypt) President for the G20 Summit which is upcoming in September 2023," FS Kwatra said during the presser.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in the last 26 years. PM Modi held key interactions during his visit which included a round table the prime minister held with the Egyptian counterpart and his ministerial team.

The prime minister also interacted with the Indian community in Egypt and held meeting with Grand mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam. The discussions focussed on how two countries can work together to counter extremism and radical ideologies. Major agreements signed between India and Egypt Four major agreements were signed between India and Egypt, including elevating the bilateral partnership to strategic partnership and MoUs on agriculture, archaeology and antiquities and competition Law.

Prime Minister Modi also visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery in Cairo on 25 June and paid homage to over 4300 valiant Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Egypt and Aden during the first World War. He also visited Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo during his visit.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was received by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt, Dr. Mostafa Waziri.

Indian PM also met the leaders of the Bohra community, who are actively involved in the upkeep of this Fatimid era Shi’a Mosque and highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between India and Egypt.

'Order of the Nile' honor for PM Modi During the visit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi bestowed upon PM Modi the prestigious 'Order of the Nile' honor, which is the highest civilian award in Egypt.