Kourtney and Travis reveals the sex of their baby in the most rocking way - Watch

After revealing the news of the pregnancy in the best way possible, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's gender reveal was all things cute. On Saturday, the couple revealed that they are expecting a boy.

Kourtney and Travis revealed the sex of their baby on Instagram. The video which has garnered millions of views so far, shows pregnant Kourtney sitting on her husband's lap.

"Is our pyro guy ready?" the Blink-182 drummer says, "I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…," Kourtney replies.

Soon, Barker began a drumroll, and the couple shares a sweet kiss when blue confetti exploded, revealing that the couple are having a baby boy.

The crowd cheers and claps as the couple shares a passionate kiss.

Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) × In the clip, the Poosh founder is wearing a white bodysuit with black leggings. And, Barker is wearing a white vest, black pants and a beanie.



This is Kourtney and Travis' first child together. The Kardashian star shared the good news with her husband in the most adorable way during his concert in Los Angeles, USA, on June 16.

The TV star announced the big news at a concert in Los Angeles when her husband was performing on the stage by holding a big signboard reading, ''Travis, I'm Pregnant''.

After spotting the giant poster, Travis jumped right off the stage and kissed his wife passionately in front of the entire crowd.



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have five children with previous partners. Kardashian has three kids — Reign Aston, 7, Mason Dash, 12, and Penelope Scotland, 10 — with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is the father of Alabama Luella, 16, and Landon Asher, 19.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Portofino, Italy, last year. The couple got legally married in California, USA.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE