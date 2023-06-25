Adele pauses her Las Vegas concert to talk about Titan submersible tragedy, 'I would never do that'

The heartwrenching tragedy of Oceangate’s Titan submersible has gripped the attention of the entire world. And recently, Adele also paused her recent gig to talk about the catastrophic incident.

On Friday, the ''Hello'' singer paused her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas midway to share her views on the ocean adventure and asked the audience whether they would embark on the oceanic adventure to see the remains of the Titanic.



Pausing her show, Adele put the impromptu question in front of the audience. In the video, the singer asked the question while she was sitting by her piano on stage.

Adele says, "How crazy was that submersible story?" and adds further, "Absolutely crazy," she said, "It's so tragic."

"I have been debating with my friends on our group chat. Everyone's like, 'I would never do that.' But that's a lie, because a lot of people will do that," she added. Adele talks about the titanic submarine.pic.twitter.com/XV3c2UBhwr — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) June 24, 2023 × Asking the jam-packed venue, Adele asked her audience, "Before this week, how many people, if they could, would go down to the very, very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands."