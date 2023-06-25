Adele pauses her Las Vegas concert to talk about Titan submersible tragedy, 'I would never do that'
After days of searching, it was confirmed on Friday that the submersible had imploded and all five aboard had died. The US Coast Guard confirmed that the small sub, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, had suffered a "catastrophic implosion" in the ocean depths.
The heartwrenching tragedy of Oceangate’s Titan submersible has gripped the attention of the entire world. And recently, Adele also paused her recent gig to talk about the catastrophic incident.
On Friday, the ''Hello'' singer paused her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas midway to share her views on the ocean adventure and asked the audience whether they would embark on the oceanic adventure to see the remains of the Titanic.
Pausing her show, Adele put the impromptu question in front of the audience. In the video, the singer asked the question while she was sitting by her piano on stage.
Adele says, "How crazy was that submersible story?" and adds further, "Absolutely crazy," she said, "It's so tragic."
"I have been debating with my friends on our group chat. Everyone's like, 'I would never do that.' But that's a lie, because a lot of people will do that," she added.
Asking the jam-packed venue, Adele asked her audience, "Before this week, how many people, if they could, would go down to the very, very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands."
After taking the concertgoers' opinions, it turned out that just like Adele, most of them would not take the deep sea voyage. Further, Adele asked her audience how many people would choose to travel to space, which has become the new interest of billionaires.
Reacting to the audience's reaction, she said, "I wouldn’t do either, but only because I’m a bit of a p**sy. I’m a scaredy cat," before confessing that she doesn’t even "go on rollercoasters."
Twitter backlash:
Soon, a video of Adele's impromptu Q&A went viral on social media, and it seems like it didn't go well with the netizens.
Slamming Adele's reaction to the tragic incident, one Twitter user wrote, ''So she thinks it's a joke making fun of people die?''
So she thinks it's a joke making fun of people die?— Audrey (Taylor’s Version) (@missamericana96) June 24, 2023
''This is the equivalent of someone jumping in the ocean because they thought they could find Ariel. Can you really feel sympathy for someone doing something asinine from the get go?" another commented.
Titan submersible incident
After days of searching, it was confirmed on Friday that the submersible had imploded and all five aboard had died. The US Coast Guard confirmed that the small sub, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, had suffered a "catastrophic implosion" in the ocean depths.