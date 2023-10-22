Top 10 news: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah, Jaishankar reveals 'interference' by Canadian personnel, & more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Hezbollah, during his visit to troops on the Lebanese border, cautioning them against initiating a war with Israel. On India-Canada row over diplomats' departure, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that the move was in response to what they perceived as ongoing "interference" in India's affairs by Canadian personnel.

In other news, two Iranian female journalists, Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloufar Hamedi, have received long prison sentences for their reporting on Masha Amini's death.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Oct 22) warned Hezbollah that the Lebanese militant group would make "the mistake of its life" if it started a war with Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu visited troops on the Lebanese border in northern Israel where mounting artillery exchanges have heightened fears of a new war.

Days after Canada removed 41 diplomats from India after the Narendra Modi government threatened to invoke their immunity, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday (Oct 22) that his government invoked the diplomatic parity as it had concerns about continuous interference in India's affairs by Canadian personnel.

Two Iranian female journalists, Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloufar Hamedi, who were detained for their reporting on the death of Masha Amini, have been handed lengthy prison sentences, according to a statement from the judiciary on Sunday (Oct 22), media reports said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday (Oct 22) that Washington would take appropriate action in response to any escalation in the Middle East of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, adding the US maintains the right to defend itself. Speaking to ABC News, Defense Secretary Austin said, "If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don't."

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday (Oct 22) put Syria's two main airports out of service and led to the killing of two workers, as per Syrian state media citing a military source. The pounding has led to the rerouting of flights to Latakia. This is not the first time Israeli strikes have affected flights at government-controlled airports in Damascus and Aleppo.

The Israeli army on Sunday (Oct 22) warned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that its escalating attacks on Israel risked dragging Lebanon into a war. "Hezbollah... is dragging Lebanon into a war that it will gain nothing from, but stands to lose a lot," Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said, the news agency AFP reported. Conricus said that the militant group was playing a very dangerous game, and escalating the situation.

As part of the ongoing operation known as "Operation Ajay," the sixth flight carrying Indian nationals has left Tel Aviv and is en route to Delhi. The Indian Embassy in Israel confirmed this departure through a post on social media platform X, wishing all passengers a safe journey. Individuals were proudly holding the Indian tricolor during the evacuation from Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Nawaz Sharif, a seasoned politician, is now back in Pakistan and hinted at mending the country’s ties with India, saying “We can’t progress under conflict with the neighbours.” With this comes the question of whether he possesses the clout to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue with India.

Vijay's action-thriller Leo is earning whopping numbers at the box office worldwide. Released on Thursday (Oct 19), the film has shattered several box office records.