Operation Ajay: Sixth flight carrying Indian nationals departs from Tel Aviv, set to arrive in Delhi

As part of the ongoing operation known as "Operation Ajay," the sixth flight carrying Indian nationals has left Tel Aviv and is en route to Delhi. The Indian Embassy in Israel confirmed this departure through a post on social media platform X, wishing all passengers a safe journey. Individuals were proudly holding the Indian tricolor during the evacuation from Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, also shared an update on X. “#OperationAjay update Flight #6 departs from Tel Aviv,” the Indian foreign minister wrote.

Operation Ajay was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to rescue Indian citizens from Israel as the situation in the Middle East post the Hamas attack on October 7 remains sensitive with concerns of further escalation.

Also Read | We had discomfort with many Canadian diplomats: Jaishankar on India invoking diplomatic parity with Canada

Prior to this, the fifth flight, which transported 286 Indian nationals, including 18 citizens of Nepal, arrived in New Delhi.

Indian nationals returning from Israel expressed their gratitude to the Indian government and the embassy for their assistance during the evacuation process.

Vishal, one of the returnees, reportedly said, “I am coming from Haifa, Israel. We had to follow the safety protocols given by the university. The Indian government has helped us a lot, we are thankful to the embassy…”

The fourth flight under 'Operation Ajay' carrying 274 Indian passengers landed in New Delhi last Sunday (Oct 15).

Operation Ajay

"Operation Ajay" was launched with the aim of bringing back approximately 18,000 Indians from Israel.

Registration for Indian nationals in Israel to participate in the evacuation began earlier. Additionally, the Indian Embassy in Israel has been providing support to Indian companies and established a helpline for citizens in need of assistance.

Watch | Israel-Palestine war: Iran has so far refrained from joining the Israel-Hamas war × It must be noted that the government is bearing the cost of the return of Indian nationals and no amount is being charged from the beneficiaries.