Israel-Palestine war: Iran has so far refrained from joining the Israel-Hamas war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Iran's foreign minister sent a sharp public warning to Israel on October 15, stating, "Halt your onslaught on Gaza or we'll be forced to take action." Just a few hours later, the nation's UN mission moderated the harsh rhetoric, promising the international community that its military would not get involved in the battle until Israel attacked Iranian residents or interests.

