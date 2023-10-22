Iranian journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini's death face jail days after her lawyer's sentencing

Two Iranian female journalists, Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloufar Hamedi, who were detained for their reporting on the death of Masha Amini, have been handed lengthy prison sentences, according to a statement from the judiciary on Sunday (Oct 22), media reports said.

This comes days after Iran jailed lawyer representing Amini's family, Saleh Nikbakht. He was sentenced to one year in prison on charges of "propaganda activities against the system."

The 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died while in custody on September 16, 2022. It came after she was arrested by Tehran's morality police for an alleged violation of Iran's strict dress code for women.

The event shocked the nation and ignited widespread protests throughout the world as many women called for an uprising against the hardline Iranian regime. Women in Tehran and other cities openly defied the headscarf rule only to meet with an even more intensified crackdown by the Iranian authorities.

Charges include collaboration with US

Both journalists have been found guilty of multiple charges, including collaborating with the United States, conspiring against state security, and leading propaganda against the Islamic republic, AFP reported quoting the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

The 36-year-old Elaheh Mohammadi received a six-year prison sentence for her alleged collaboration with the United States. The 31-year-old Niloufar Hamedi was handed a seven-year term for the same offense.

Also Read | Argentines head to polls in search of economic recovery

In addition to the collaboration charges, both journalists were sentenced to five years for the conspiracy charges and one year each for propaganda, with all sentences to be served concurrently, as stated on the Mizan website.

Elaheh Mohammadi is a reporter for the Ham Mihan newspaper, while Niloufar Hamedi works as a photographer for the Shargh newspaper.

It is important to note that the verdicts are subject to appeal, according to Mizan.

(With inputs from agencies) WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×