UN discovers more evidence which proves Russia's 'war crimes' in Ukraine

An investigation by the United Nations has further discovered evidence which proves that Russian forces committed “indiscriminate attacks” and war crimes while carrying out an invasion of Ukraine, which included deportation of children to Moscow and rape.



“The collected evidence further shows that Russian authorities have committed the war crimes of wilful killing, torture, rape and other sexual violence, and the deportation of children to the Russian Federation,” stated a United Nations Commission of inquiry on Ukraine, in its report submitted to the UN general assembly.



“The commission has recently documented attacks that affected civilian objects, such as residential buildings, a railway station, shops, and a warehouse for civilian use, leading to numerous casualties,” the inquiry added.

An arrest warrant was issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March for overseeing the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Russia faces strong opposition from Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky along with top commanders visited Kherson's southern region where the Ukrainian troops were praised for defending Avdiivka and Kupiansk, two places where attacks have been intensified by Russia.



“Thanks to all our boys, who powerfully hold the defence and destroy the occupier day after day,” said Zelensky, in a video shared on the Telegram messaging app. “These days, the Russian losses are really staggering, and it is precisely losses by the occupier that Ukraine needs,” he added.



In October, a surprise offensive was launched by Russia on the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka which as per reports resulted in serious losses for the forces of Moscow.

Watch | Russia launches 'most significant offensive operation' in Ukraine, eyes eastern Ukraine After gaining some ground initially, Russian troops found themselves facing strong opposition from Ukraine which counter-fired.



“The initial Russian offensive operations in the Avdiivka area on October 10 also resulted in high verified Russian equipment losses,” wrote the Institute for the Study of War on X. The Institute for the Study of War is a thinktank based in Washington DC which regularly publishes analysis of the conflict.



“The fact that Russian forces regrouped and re-launched assaults after the initial attacks suggests that either Russian forces believe they can feasibly take Avdiivka, or that the Russian military command is poorly prioritising offensive operations regardless of cost,” the thinktank stated.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

