Russia launches missile attack on postal centre in Kharkiv, kills six

Ukrainian officials stated that six people were killed and 14 others were injured in a Russian missile attack which was carried out on a postal distribution centre in Kharkiv, the war-devastated northeastern Ukrainian city, said Ukrainian officials.



"Russian missiles hit the Nova Poshta centre - an ordinary civilian object," stated Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksy, on the Telegram messaging app.



A video was posted by him which showed a building with windows in ruins after the blast and the construction materials strewn around, with red trucks, which had Nova Poshta written on them in Ukrainian, standing in front of it.



Governor of the Kharkiv region, which has the city of Kharkiv as its administrative centre, Oleh Synehubov said that many injured people were admitted to hospital in serious condition.

The people killed and injured were working for the postal centre, said Synehubov, taking to Telegram. The police stated that the workers did not get enough time to hide in the shelter, because the siren went off a second before the impact.



The two sides have always denied targeting civilians in the war which was launched by Russia against its neighbour in February 2022.



The second-largest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv, suffered massive devastation in the early days when Russia carried out a full-scale invasion.

Russia faces resistance in Avdiivka

Meanwhile, Russian forces have been facing resistance by Ukraine further south in the east as Moscow tried to gain control over more territories amid a slow counteroffensive of Kyiv, which has continued for months.



The drive of Moscow to capture Avdiivka faced fierce resistance on Saturday, said Ukraine's military, as the fortifications were bolstered by defences. "The enemy is becoming more active, but is incurring heavy losses," said General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine's troops in the south, on Telegram.

The defence ministry of Russia, in its evening report, did not mention anything about Avdiivka but stated about strikes carried out on areas outside Bakhmut, which was seized by the forces of Moscow in May after months of battle.



Avdiivka, which is a watchword for resistance in Ukraine, has faced enemy attacks for months. In the video footage, buildings can be seen in ruins and streets are barely distinguishable.



"We have concrete fortifications ... outside the city," said military analyst Pavel Norozhnyi, while speaking on national television. "(Russian forces) need heavy artillery and anti-tank missiles to destroy every stronghold,” he added.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

