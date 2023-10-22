Hezbollah will make its life's mistake if it starts war with Israel: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Oct 22) warned Hezbollah that the Lebanese militant group would make "the mistake of its life" if it started a war with Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu visited troops on the Lebanese border in northern Israel where mounting artillery exchanges have heightened fears of a new war.

Addressing troops, Netanyahu said that in the event of scaled-up hostilities, Hezbollah "will make the mistake of its life. We will strike it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the significance for it and the state of Lebanon will be devastating."

'Hezbollah playing a very dangerous game'

The prime minister's warning comes after the Israeli army warned Hezbollah that its escalating attacks on Israel risked dragging Lebanon into a war. "Hezbollah... is dragging Lebanon into a war that it will gain nothing from, but stands to lose a lot," Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

He said that the militant group was playing a very dangerous game, and escalating the situation.

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas (which started on October 7) has spread to Lebanon. Hezbollah is allied with Hamas and has exchanged fire with Israeli forces across its northern border, amid growing concerns that Hezbollah intends to open another front against Israel in support of Hamas in the south.

More than 4,600 people have been killed in Gaza and 1,400 people have been killed in the Israeli side as the conflict escalates.

On Sunday, the Israeli military said that one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip.

"The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) expresses sorrow regarding the incident," the military said in a statement, giving no further details.

