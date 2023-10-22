'Hezbollah's escalating attacks on Israel risk...': Israeli army warns Lebanese militant group

The Israeli army on Sunday (Oct 22) warned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that its escalating attacks on Israel risked dragging Lebanon into a war. "Hezbollah... is dragging Lebanon into a war that it will gain nothing from, but stands to lose a lot," Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said, the news agency AFP reported. Conricus said that the militant group was playing a very dangerous game, and escalating the situation.

"Is the Lebanese state really willing to jeopardise what is left of Lebanese prosperity and Lebanese sovereignty for the sake of terrorists in Gaza?" he added.

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas (which started on October 7) has spread to Lebanon. Hezbollah is allied with Hamas and has exchanged fire with Israeli forces across its northern border, amid growing concerns that Hezbollah intends to open another front against Israel in support of Hamas in the south.

'Diplomatic efforts ongoing to stop Israeli attacks on Lebanon'

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Sunday that diplomatic efforts were ongoing to "stop Israeli attacks on Lebanon" and prevent the Gaza conflict from spilling into his country.

"Lebanon's friends are with us in continuing to make every effort to return the situation to normal," Prime Minister Mikati said in a statement. However, Lebanon was developing an emergency response plan "as a precaution", he added.

Local media in Lebanon reported earlier in the day that Israel was bombing various sites along both the border areas.

29 killed in Lebanon so far

Since October 7, exchanges of fire across the frontier have killed at least four people in Israel -- three soldiers and one civilian. In southern Lebanon, at least 29 people have been killed, AFP reported.

Nearly 4,000 people in Lebanon have fled flashpoint areas near the Israeli frontier and flocked to the southern city of Tyre. Around half of these people are staying in three public schools that have been converted into makeshift shelters.

Authorities have not implemented an evacuation plan, and people are evacuating by strapping bags to motorcycles or hitching rides with neighbours.

(With inputs from agencies)

