Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US to send more air defence systems to Middle East, confirms Pentagon

The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 16th day, with Israel announcing its intention to escalate its attacks in the blockaded Gaza Strip. This marks the second phase of a three-step plan aimed at gaining control over the Palestinian territory. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have indicated that the final phase of this strategy involves altering the 'security regime' in Gaza. Additionally, live fire drills were conducted by the Israeli army on Saturday (Oct 21) in preparation for the upcoming phase of the war.

Follow this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.