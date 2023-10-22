Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US to send more air defence systems to Middle East, confirms Pentagon
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 16th day, with Israel announcing its intention to escalate its attacks in the blockaded Gaza Strip. This marks the second phase of a three-step plan aimed at gaining control over the Palestinian territory. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have indicated that the final phase of this strategy involves altering the 'security regime' in Gaza. Additionally, live fire drills were conducted by the Israeli army on Saturday (Oct 21) in preparation for the upcoming phase of the war. Follow this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.
Follow this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.
The convoy of 20 trucks carrying aid supplies that reached Gaza on Saturday fell significantly short of meeting the needs of those in the besieged area. The shipment, which included 44,000 bottles of drinking water supplied by UNICEF, was only sufficient for "22,000 people for one day," which is a small fraction of the more than 2 million individuals residing in the Gaza Strip. This water was part of a humanitarian convoy from the Egyptian Red Crescent and UN agencies, and it represents the only convoy to pass through the Rafah crossing during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
The Pentagon announced on Saturday (Oct 21) that, in reaction to recent assaults on US forces in the region, the United States would be dispatching a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and extra battalions of Patriot air defence missile systems to the Middle East.
An Israeli operation in the Jenin refugee camp within the occupied West Bank reportedly struck a mosque, resulting in at least one reported fatality, according to Palestinian medics. Initially, medics informed Reuters that the strike had caused the deaths of two individuals and left several others wounded.
The Israeli military has claimed that the strike on the Al-Ansar mosque in the Jenin refugee camp targeted several individuals associated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Israel asserts that these groups had been using the building as a command centre for planning attacks.
The dwindling hospital fuel reserves in Gaza are placing the lives of 130 premature infants in immediate jeopardy, as reported by the Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).
“The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza,” Melanie Ward, the CEO of MAP said in a post on X.
🚨 URGENT UPDATE: Doctors in #Gaza have issued an urgent warning that the lives of 130 premature babies are in imminent danger if fuel does not reach hospitals soon.— Medical Aid for Palestinians (@MedicalAidPal) October 21, 2023
