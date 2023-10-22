Israel-Hamas war: US won't hesitate to act in case of conflict escalation, says Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday (Oct 22) that Washington would take appropriate action in response to any escalation in the Middle East of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, adding the US maintains the right to defend itself. Speaking to ABC News, Defense Secretary Austin said, "If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don't."

"We maintain the right to defend ourselves and we won't hesitate to take the appropriate action," Austin added.

His comments came hours after the Pentagon announced that it was sending air defence systems to the Middle East, in response to recent attacks on American troops. The Pentagon has already placed some 2,000 troops in a heightened state of readiness in case they need to deploy to the region.

Israel has right to defend itself: US President Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Israel has the right to defend itself, adding, "We must make sure they have what they need to protect their people today and always."

"At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have discussed how Israel must operate by the laws of war. That means protecting civilians in combat as best as they can," President Biden said in a post on X. Israel has the right to defend itself. We must make sure they have what they need to protect their people today and always.



At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have discussed how Israel must operate by the laws of war. That means protecting civilians in combat as… — President Biden (@POTUS) October 22, 2023 × "We can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace. That’s why I secured an agreement for the first shipment of humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. And we cannot give up on a two-state solution."

Gaza death toll rises to 4,651; Israeli casualties at 1,400

Since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, at least 4,651 people have been killed in Gaza and 14,245 have been injured. On the Israeli side, 1,400 have been killed and nearly 300 people have been injured.

On Saturday, the Israeli military warned Gaza residents that they risk being identified as accomplices "in a terrorist organisation" if they do not move south. The message was delivered in leaflets dropped by air and marked with the Israeli military logo, and in automated phone messages sent to people across the enclave.

