Leo box office collection: Vijay-starrer enters Rs 200 crore club globally

Vijay's action-thriller Leo is earning whooping numbers at the box office worldwide. Released on Thursday (Oct 19), the film has shattered several box office records. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie has earned moolah at the box office in India and internationally. Within three days of its release, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark at the domestic box office.

As per Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 139.85 crore (1.3 billion) in India. The movie opened up with Rs 64 crore (Rs 640 million) in the domestic market. On Day 2, the film saw a dip in numbers as it earned Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million). However, on Saturday, the film saw a rise in numbers again.



Meanwhile, the film is earning well in the international market as well. So far, the Vijay-starrer has earned ₹ 125.40 crore (Rs 1.2 billion), taking the total collection of the film to Rs 2 crore club.

With the biggest opening of the year worldwide for any Indian movie, the film has become the seventh-highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time.



With its outstanding performance, the movie has also become the biggest opener for a Tamil film in India and international markets.

The film marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay after their 2021 film Master, which became a blockbuster. Apart from Vijay, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas and others.